KSRTC Employees Call Off 15-Day Strike! Commuters in City Heaved a Sigh of Relief

Mangaluru: Bus commuters across Karnataka and here in the Mangaluru heaved a sigh of relief as employees of four state-run bus corporations, including KSRTC and BMTC, called off their 15-day strike on Wednesday. Many migrant workers who were heading back home due to the Curfew enforced in the City, were happy that they could use the KSRTC transportation without paying hefty rates for taxi or vans. The KSRTC Bus Stand in Bejai, Mangaluru was crowded with passengers since last night, where many travelled to their destinations by late night buses on Wednesday nights, while many stayed back and travelled this morning (Thursday).

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar had visited the Bejai KSRTC bus stand and had interacted with the commuters, and assured them all kinds of help in arranging suitable transportation for them. A few migrant workers from Hassan, Bagalkot, Shivamogga, Sakleshpur and other northern Karnataka states who were heading back to their hometown speaking to Team Mangalorean said that they may not return back to the city, due to all the hassles and inconveniences faced due to lockdown and curfew every now and then, and said they would rather work in village farm fields and be happy with whatever earning they make than bear the hardship and depression here.

Speaking to the media, Kodihalli Chandrashekar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who is leading the strike, said: “We have decided to temporarily withdraw the strike respecting the high court order.” However, he said, they will go on a strike again if their demands are not met. “It’s our right to protest against the state government. All employees will return to duty from Thursday. But, they have taken action against several employees for not reporting to duty and they should withdraw these orders,” he added.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that even if the employees’ demands were legitimate, this is possibly the worst time to go on strike since the state is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. A senior staff of the KSRTC Mangaluru Division speaking to Team Mangalorean on Wednesday night said, “Full-fledged operations will commence from Thursday. However, a majority of employees returned to duty on Wednesday morning following the court order. Till 8 pm Wednesday four STUs operated 13,084 buses including KSRTC (4,970), BMTC (2,815) and NEKRTC (2,248) and NWKRTC (3,051). They operated 18,100 buses before the strike”.

“Since April 7, 119 buses were damaged. These include KSRTC (73), BMTC (6), NWKRTC (13) and NEKRTC (27). However, STUs are yet to calculate losses due to vehicle damage. Meanwhile, revenue loss to four STUs due to cancellation of services is around Rs 287 crore. This includes KSRTC (Rs 122.5 crore), BMTC (Rs 45 crore), NWKRTC (Rs 57.5 crore) NEKRTC (Rs 62 crore). This is the longest strike in the history of STUs in Karnataka as the previous longest agitation lasted only five days. Passengers had to use private operators for emergency travel” he added.

In the meantime, Deputy CM and transport minister Laxman Savadi said the strike withdrawal is a relief for the public, especially for the poor. He thanked private operators for providing alternative arrangements and said the government is sympathetic to employees’ demands. Sources reveal that over 1.3 lakh employees have been on strike since April 7, seeking revision of salaries on par with Sixth Pay Commission recommendations. However, STUs managed to operate many buses in the past few days: from 236 buses on April 7, 1626 on April 10, 2663 on April 11, 4283 on April 15 and 5644 on April 16.

It is also learnt that the government cannot implement pay revision according to the Sixth Pay Commission because of its financial position. Several arm-twisting tactics adopted by STUs against protesting employees include dismissing and suspending employees, transferring KSRTC employees, threatening to vacate staff quarters, not releasing March salaries, no work-no pay rule and also insisting on a medical fitness report for employees who are over 55 years old. The government also booked cases against employees under ESMA.