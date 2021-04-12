Spread the love



















KSRTC Indefinite Strike Enters 5th Day, However, 2,663 KSRTC Buses Operate in State

Mangaluru : Bus services remained largely hit across Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru on Monday, 12 April too, as strike by employees of the road transport corporations on wage related issues, entered its fifth day. With a stalemate between the government and employees of the four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Amid threats of tough action, “no work no pay”, a few KSRTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city, along with police escort, and similar reports are emerging from few other places in the state, as per a staff at the KSRTC Bus Stand in Bejai, Mangaluru. “At the moment 2,663 buses were operated across the state, as some drivers and conductors returned to work. Though the number of commuters waiting for buses at bus stands remained scarce, those wanting to travel to their native for celebrating Ugadi on Tuesday will be affected” he added.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state. People were also using their own vehicles or were seen using cabs and auto-rickshaws in the city. This has been a time for the cab and auto-rickshaw drivers to mint extra money, since commuters with no other choice are paying the high fare as demanded by the drivers. It is learnt that RTCs that have been warning employees about continuing with the strike, have started taking actions against trainee employees and are issuing notice for absence from work. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it has decided not to consider requests for inter corporation transfers of employees who are instigating, threatening colleagues for strike and are hindering bus services, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

Also employees who have been given such transfers, have been warned that it will be cancelled and that they will be posted to their original place on failing to attend duty immediately, KSRTC tweeted. Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department on Friday had issued an order banning the strike. The dispute has been referred to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication, it had said. Though the state government banned the strike under the Industrial Dispute Act on April 9 and detained the employees’, majority of the 1.37-lakh defiant workers stayed away from work.



Speaking to Team Mangalorean Arun, the KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller said, “We have started operating quite a few buses on 29 routes. There are over 450 buses in the Division, even long route buses, including to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Somwarpet, Coimbatore and other destinations have started. Buses have been operating from Mangaluru Division, and also from Puttur Division. However, commuters are still facing the brunt since buses are not operating to other destinations. Hope the employees will end the strike soon, so commuters won’t suffer more”.



