KSRTC passengers have providential escape after a tusker attacks the bus near Gundya

Mangaluru: Passengers of a non-AC sleeper bus of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had a providential escape when a wild tusker attacked the bus near Gundya in Dakshina Kannada district on June 1 night.

The service, Puttur-Bengaluru via Kukke Subrahmanya and Gundya had crossed Subrahmanya and was moving towards Gundya when the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. near Anila Manibanda.

KSRTC Puttur Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty recalled the driver’s account and said the elephant was standing on the flanks of the road while he attempted to pass through. Suddenly it charged towards the bus and hit the vehicle on its left side with its trunk and tusks. Bus body was extensively damaged including the lower and upper window panes. Fortunately none of the passengers were injured, Shetty said.

