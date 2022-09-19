KSRTC to Operate Mangaluru Dasara Darshan Package Tour during Navratri Fest

KSRTC to Operate Mangaluru Dasara Darshan Package Tour during Navratri Festival from 26 September till 5 October, which will cover nine major temples in Dakshina Kannada . Call 9663211553 to Book Seats.

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru division of KSRTC has prepared a schedule for Mangaluru Dasara Darshan package tour, which will cover nine major temples in Dakshina Kannada. It is a one-day initiative, where the Mangaluru Division of KSRTC will operate a one-day tour package on all days of the Navratri festival from 26 September to October 5. Accordingly, tourists and pilgrims may book tickets and visit prominent temples of the coastal district, during Navratri.

Speaking to the media, KSRTC Mangaluru divisional controller Rajesh Shetty said that the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) Nagara Sarige buses, will be used for the package tour. Shetty said “For the first time, the Mangaluru division of the KSRTC, has planned to introduce a Mangaluru Dasara Darshan package tour, for the convenience of tourists and devotees, who throng the district during Navratri. The one-day tour, from 8am and 10.30pm, will commence at the KSRTC bus stand. We plan to introduce more than one bus per day, as part of the tour based on the response from people,”.

During the one-day tour package, the bus will take passengers to Mangaladevi Temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple, Sunkadakatte Sri Ambika Annapoorneshwari Temple at Gurupura, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sasihithlu Sri Bhagavathi Temple and beach, Chitrapura Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Urwa Sri Mariyamma Temple and Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, where the idols of Navadurga are installed, as part of the Mangaluru Dasara festival.

The fare for adults will be Rs 300, while it is Rs 250 for children. People may call 9663211553 to book seats.

