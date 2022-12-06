KSRTC Volvo AC Buses from City to MIA Failed to Evoke Desired Response

KSRTC Volvo AC Buses from Mangaluru City to Mangaluru International Airport Failed to Evoke Desired Response

Mangaluru: The KSRTC Mangaluru division which launched the service to the Mangaluru International Airport from Mangaluru Central Railway Station and from Manipal on 1 November 2022 has failed to evoke the desired response. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, KSRTC divisional controller Rajesh Shetty said “The response to the service between Mangaluru Central railway station and MIA was very poor in the past 30 days. The bus fare from Mangaluru Central railway station to MIA is just Rs 100. We have introduced one bus on Mangaluru Central railway station – MIA route. Meanwhile, two buses are plying on MIA – Udupi – Manipal route”.

” The bus from Mangaluru Central railway station to MIA has not evoked a good response as each trip gets an average of 11-14 passengers. Many passengers, who arrive at the railway station, hire taxis to reach the airport. The Volvo bus service is very convenient for those who are travelling to the airport from the city. The ticket fare is very low compared to the taxi charge, and the bus also has sufficient space to keep luggage. People in and around Mangaluru prefer taxis to reach the airport as they cannot reach their homes directly if they catch the bus” added Shetty

Shetty further said, ” The KSRTC division is expecting a good response to the service between Mangaluru railway station and MIA in the future. Hence, the division will continue the service. We will get to know the actual response during the festival holidays and the end of the year. The number of passengers arriving at MIA will increase during the festival season. The Volvo service on MIA – Udupi – Manipal route has been evoking good responses with an average of 28-30 passengers travelling on each trip. A Volvo air-conditioned bus between the Mangaluru International Airport and Kasaragod in Kerala will be introduced after the six-laning work of the National Highway stretch between Talapady and Kasaragod is completed”.

