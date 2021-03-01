Spread the love



















KSSMHAMC Government Hospital Commemorates Birth of 10000th Baby

Udupi: Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Government Hospital commemorated its 10000th Childbirth on March 1.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat and Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh, Businessman and promoter of the hospital Dr B R Shetty felicitated the first baby Tashmi Swaroop and 10000th baby Umayya Bhanu with gifts.

Speaking on the occasion Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said, “Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Government Hospital is providing wonderful service to the people of Udupi and also other districts. We are happy to say, till today, 10000 childbirths have taken place in this hospital. When the hospital started, I had some doubt, and there was confusion. From the beginning, we were demanding Dr B R Shetty and the government to appoint a team of Government doctors and staff for the hospital. Presently doctors from BR Life Ventures are serving in this hospital. If there is a team of government-appointed doctors, it will be helpful to get government schemes and recommend patients from other hospitals for major surgery,” he said.

Dr B R Shetty speaking on the occasion said, “I had decided to develop an old maternity hospital in the name of Haji Abdullah, a 200 bedded hospital to give service to my native place. The mother and child hospital is functioning free of charge. We are proud to say that this is the only hospital in the entire country managed by a private entrepreneur with no billing department or donation box. We have already received request letters from UP, Orissa, Uttarakhand and Bihar states to start the same model of hospitals in their respective states to augment their health care facilities.

Udupi District Surgeon Dr Madhusoodhan Nayak, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Shikha Garg and others, were present during the press meet.



