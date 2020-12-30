Spread the love



















K’taka: 2 drug peddlers nabbed, ganja worth Rs 65 lakh seized

Bengaluru ,(UNI): Suddaguntepalya police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 214 kg of ganja worth about Rs 65 lakh from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

The police said that the arrested were identified as K Preetipal Rai, 48, from Bantwal and hisassociate K Khalandar, 31, from Sulya in Dakshina Kannada.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Preetipal, a notorious criminal, was involved in 12 criminal cases and the cases registered with Puttur, Udupi and Bantwal police stations against him. He was accused of illegally smuggling liquor from Kerala and Goa into Mangaluru and was not attending court hearings after he was granted bail. He “sourced” large quantities of drugslike ganja from Rajahmundri in Andhra Pradesh and supplied it to local peddlers.



