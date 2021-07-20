Spread the love



















K’taka 2nd PUC results declared without exams



Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) in Karnataka on Tuesday for the first time declared second Pre-University College (PUC) results without holding exams in the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis.

The examinations to second PUC were cancelled this academic year in the backdrop of the second Covid wave ravaging the state.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar and DPUE Director Snehal stated that candidates who appeared could get their results by visiting the official website. Suresh Kumar stated that the exams were cancelled due to Covid crisis in Karnataka.

The cumulative marks for each student has been calculated by taking 45 per cent weightage from marks scored for SSLC, 10 per cent from the internal assessment, 45 per cent from the first PUC marks scored.

The aggregate scores formulation process was tedious and DPUE has taken more pains this year to complete the process, he added.

He said that those who are not happy with the results could appear for the examinations that will be held in the month of August. Those who take these exams will be considered freshers. But they will have to take accept result and they can’t choose between the two results, he underlined.

