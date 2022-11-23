K’taka AAP demands probe by HC CJI into voter ID scam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the State Election Commission to conduct a probe headed by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in connection with voter ID scam.



Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the State Election Commission to conduct a probe headed by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in connection with voter ID scam.

The AAP has demanded a probe into the alleged misuse of voter data by an NGO Chilume, and for illegally making amends to the electoral rolls.

A delegation led by AAP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa submitted a letter to the State Election Commissioner, stating that the NGO Chilume is the reason behind deletion of many names from the voters’ list in Bengaluru.

The letter said it is alleged that this information which should not have been shared with private parties was given to Chilume. “This is a very serious allegation and a proper investigation has to be conducted and the truth should come out.”

“Since there is alleged role of Chief Ministers and Ministers of the state government in this scam, it is not right for an IAS officer acting at their behest to proceed with the probe. The investigation into the case should be headed by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court,” the letter added.

“Democracy is based on elections. It is shocking that corrupt politicians are resorting to widespread irregularities in elections and undermining the very essence of democracy. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to uphold the sanctity of the voters’ list. The illegal amendments made to the voters’ list by the NGO to the benefit of politicians should be rectified at the earliest,” Kalappa said.

“Politicians who are unable to face elections honestly are indulging in malpractices through NGOs. If the power given by the people in the previous elections had been properly utilised and had provided good governance, then the need to indulge in malpractice would not have arisen. The scam should be properly investigated, and all the culprits should be severely punished,” he added.



