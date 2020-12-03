Spread the love



















K’taka ACB nabs 2 officers for taking bribe



Bengaluru: Karnataka’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested two staff members of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on Wednesday for allegedly accepting bribes for clearing an industrial effluent plant in Dasarahalli.

According to the ACB the accused are identified as Environmental Officer Shivakumar and Deputy Environmental Officer Somasekhar.

A KPSCB official said both of them were deputed to the Dasarahalli region and were working out of the KSPCB office in Peenya.

“The two officials were arrested as they illegally demanded money to give NOC (no objection certificate) with regards to the water treatment plant. The officers had demanded Rs 50,000 but they were caught red handed with Rs 25,000 that the complainant had given them,” the ACB note said.

The ACB added that the complainant had approached them about two days ago and alleged that bribes are being asked for official routine work.

The AC official said that based on this complaint the ACB registered an FIR based on the complaint. Then ACB carried out the raid and caught the accused.

The ACB has registered a case and further investigation is on.