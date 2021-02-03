Spread the love



















K’taka ACB raids 30 locations, recovers cash, gold



Bengaluru: Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths carried out simultaneous raids across 30 places in the state belonging to seven government officials since wee hours of the Tuesday morning and recovered huge cash, gold and solver articles.

According to KACB note, simultaneous raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Kolar, Dharwad Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Kalaburgi on receiving complaints about amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Raids were conducted at the residence of Jayaraj K.V., joint director at Mangaluru City Municipal Corporation and the ACB recovered Rs 11 lakh cash, Rs 10 lakh insurance bonds, Rs 97 lakh fixed deposits in various banks, 191 gm of gold ornaments and one gm silver articles.

In Dharwad, the ACB conducted raids were conducted at the residence of Devraj Kamlesh Shiggavi, executive engineer at minor irrigation department executive engineer and recovered Rs 59.84 lakh cash and Rs 30 lakh deposits in various banks, 500 gm gold ornaments, 4 kg silver articles, besides several documents pertaining sites and flats were recovered.

In Bengaluru, the ACB sleuths raided the Vijayanagara residence, Jayanagar, Malleshwaram office and Chitradugra houses of D. Panduranga Garag, joint director, Cooperative Societies D. Panduranga Garag and recovered 31 kg silver articles and Rs 4.44 lakh cash.

Raids were conducted at the houses of WIMS former Director and Koppal District Hospital Chief Srinivas in Ballari and Koppal offices.

The raids are also underway at the residence of a Mangaluru Corporation official. Minor Irrigation Executive Engineer Devaraj Shivangi and his father-in-law’s house in Kotilingeshwara, Balaji Nagara by three ACB officials.

The ACB teams conducted raids at Dharwad Forest Officer Srinivas at his house in Chitradurga and Basaveshwara Medical College house and his farm houses, on BBMP Engineer Anjenappa and four places across the state.

While raids were also conducted at Kolar DHO Vijyakumar’s house and office and other six places including hospital premises. During the raids, the officials have seized cash, jewellery and documents of properties at various places.

The ACB was yet to assess the exact values of recoveries and raid was still going on.