K’taka ACB swoops down on touts; swanky homes, designer collections among finds



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) literally waded into the lap of luxury ON Tuesday DURING search operations of properties belonging to several persons accused of influencing Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) officials through unethical means.

Apart from the usual hauls of unaccounted gold, silver, and cash hauls, the ACB officials were surprised to find the alleged touts’ homes brimming with luxurious fittings, designer watch and sunglasses collections.

An indoor swimming pool and an indoor theatre were also among the surprise findings.

Led by Superintendent of Police, Uma Prashant, a team of 100 ACB officials swooped down on the homes of nine alleged middlemen.

The searches were conducted in different locations across the city.

According to ACB officials, the nine suspects are allegedly influencing public servants by means of corruption or illegal means to involve in the malpractices and other irregular activities in the BDA.

Tuesday’s raids come in the wake of arrests of four persons extorting money from BDA officials on the assurance of providing relief from ACB proceedings against the officers.