K’taka: All-party meet decides to enhance SC/ST reservation



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said it has been unanimously during an all-party meeting to hike reservation for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and the Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

Talking to reporters here after chairing a meeting of leaders of both the Houses to discuss Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report over the hike for quota for the SCs/ STs, he said this has been long-pending demand to hike reservation on the basis of the population.

Accordingly, it was unanimously decided to increase reservation for the Scheduled Castes by 17 per cent and the Scheduled Tribes by 7 per cent.

Prior to this meeting, the issue was discussed with the senior leaders of the party.

Besides, a resolution was adopted in the core committee meeting held on Friday to hike the reservation for SCs/STs in order to show its commitment for social justice, and to take legal actions in this regard.

The Chief Minister said as discussed in all party meeting, the government wants to implement the same.

“A Cabinet Meeting will be convened tomorrow (Saturday) to discuss all recommendations of Justice Nagamohan Das Committee recommendations, and then issue a final notification in this regard.

“The aspirations of all communities and religions have increased. There is a feeling that within the SCs/STs justice has not been done to many. In the wake of this, it has been decided to study the reports of all the commissions and to make a good decision,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the coming days, decisions regarding internal reservation among the SCs/STs will be taken in due consultation with experts and leaders of all parties, and also to ensure no injustice is done to the society.

The government will take a suitable decision on reservation for the backward classes on the basis of reports and do justice for those people.

Bommai said with these decisions, the quantum of reservation will not reduce. There is 50 per cent reservation in the State and the quantum of reservation will not reduce for the SC/ST, category 1, 2A and 2B.

This reservation is given for above 50 per cent quota and the same has been underlined by Justice Nagamohan Das Committee and told by the government.

It has been decided to give 10 per cent reservation for the economically backward communities which do not have reservation as per law.

But this has been challenged in the Supreme Court and a verdict is awaited.

Subsequently, the court verdict will be implemented.

“Giving reservation without doing injustice to anyone is the real justice which is being done by the incumbent government,” Bommai said.

“The purpose of calling an all party meeting was to discuss this issue from all angles including legal and the Constitution and to take everyone into confidence besides creating harmony in the state,” he added.

