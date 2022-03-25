K’taka Assembly resolution slams TN stand on Mekedatu project

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s latest salvo against Tamil Nadu in the Mekedatu project dispute came in the form of an Assembly resolution on Thursday. The Karnataka Assembly voted unanimously in favour of the resolution moved by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Along with condemning Tamil Nadu for opposing the Mekedatu project, the two-page resolution calls for putting pressure on the Central government for necessary approvals.

The resolution noted that the project will not harm Tamil Nadu and would help stabilise the allocation of 24 tmc of water which includes 4.75 tmc for drinking purposes of Bengaluru.

The resolution points out that while demanding that Karnataka seek its approval for the Mekedatu project, Tamil Nadu is taking up projects illegally and unilaterally, without consulting Karnataka.

Karnataka’s Assembly resolution comes in response to a resolution adopted on Monday by the Tamil Nadu legislature.

In its resolution passed unanimously, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had condemned the Karnataka government’s decision to build a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu “disrespecting” the apex court, and also without the consent of concerned states.