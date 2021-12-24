K’taka Assembly sitting ends, BJP to present Anti-Conversion bill in next session in council



Belagavi, (Karnataka): The winter session held amid Omicron fears in Belagavi in north Karnataka for 10 days ended on Friday. Though the ruling BJP managed to present and get the Anti-Conversion bill passed in the assembly, it desisted from tabling the bill in the Legislative Council.

The ruling party leader in council, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, announced in the council house that the bill would be presented in the next session. The BJP is planning to present the controversial bill in the upper house after the newly elected members to the council take oath.

Presently way behind a majority, the BJP will be just one short of a majority after the new members take oath. The strength of the BJP would stand at 37. As party leaders are confident of getting the support of independent MLC Lakhan Jarakiholi, they can prove their majority.

Though the Opposition members strongly protested and demanded the extension of the session, the Chairperson of the Council adjourned the session for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Assembly Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri also adjourned the House for an indefinite period even as the Opposition Congress demanded that the issues concerning the north Karnataka region must be addressed.

Kageri informed that as many as 149 questions were answered in the session. During Zero Hour 24 issues were taken up and discussed.

The ruling BJP’s strategy to stump the Opposition Congress in connection with the Anti-Conversion bill is being widely discussed in political circles. The issue also highlighted the lack of coordination between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who insisted on conducting the session at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi amid Omicron fears, is having the last laugh. He finally gained the upper hand over the Opposition after the bypoll defeat, allegations of Bitcoin scandal and corruption charges by the Contractors’ Association, party sources said. The way the BJP worked as a team for passing the Anti-Conversion law and stumped the Opposition will definitely go in favour of CM Bommai, according to party sources.