‘K’taka assured to get 13.90L vials of Covid vaccine in a day or two’



Bengaluru: Karnataka is expected to receive 13.90 lakh vials of Covid vaccine in a day or two, state Health Minister K. Sudhakar said here on Friday.

The minister told reporters that the good news for Karnataka is that he has received information from the Union Health Ministry that on Saturday or Sunday, the state would probably receive 13.90 lakh vials of Covid vaccine.

“It’s a big news for all of us,” Sudhakar said after visiting a private hospital where a vaccination dry run was conducted. He added that vaccines will first be administered to healthcare workers.

“Already 6.30 lakh healthcare professionals have registered in Karnataka till date. The healthcare workers’ data has already been compiled for all the government facilities. At least 80 per cent of the private health facilities have also shared their data. Those who have been left out, may be in some medical or dental colleges, we have requested them to register,” he said.

The minister said that healthcare workers will be followed by those with comorbidities, those above 60 years of age and those in other departments like police and revenue working against the pandemic.

The minister added that Karnataka had already initiated measures for delivery, distribution and administration of Covid-19 vaccine whenever it arrives as advised by the Union government.

The state task force on Covid-19 had met on Tuesday and reviewed the preparations made for vaccine storage and delivery, he said.

“The government has identified 29,451 vaccination sites and 10,008 vaccinators as per the norms of the universal immunisation programme,” Sudhakar said.

On the storage facilities in the state, the minister said that Karnataka has around 2,855 cold-chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines.

“With a view to have a better supply chain network and distribution of vaccines in a timely manner, three new regional vaccine stores in Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Ballari have been proposed,” Sudhakar observed.

He pointed out that these newly proposed regional vaccine stores will also require additional walk-in-coolers and walk-in-freezers.

“The assessment of the vaccine stores has been completed. The state has 10 walk-in-coolers and four walk-in-freezers. Besides this, the Union Health Ministry is going to supply three walk-in-coolers and two walk-in-freezers for which necessary civil works are being initiated,” he said.

On dry storage, Sudhakar said the state needs to have dry storage space assessment for the vaccine programme.

He explained that the Union government has already allocated certain deep freezers and ice lined refrigerators as per the universal immunisation programme norms.

Regarding the usage of animal husbandry department’s facilities, the minister said in order to have adequate capacity, the cold storage facilities of the animal husbandry department are also being compiled.

“Further, the spare cold storage facilities available with private hospitals are also being assessed,” he said.



