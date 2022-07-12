K’taka BJP asks board, corporation heads appointed by Yediyurappa to quit



Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka has asked heads of various government boards and corporations appointed during the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to submit resignation to make way for new faces.

The development is seen as a setback to Yediyurappa, who was de facto in-charge of party affairs so far. The decision of the party which has not touched any of his appointments so far, has surprised many.

Heads of government boards and corporations are usually political candidates chosen by the ruling parties. The heads will enjoy the perks of a cabinet minister.

Recently, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited Yediyurappa’s residence to brief him about the developments. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Bengaluru, Yediyurappa was given special attention. PM Modi spoke to him for a few minutes at the airport.

The decision to replace all board and corporation heads is being seen as the party’s inclination to move ahead of the shadow of former CM Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated on Tuesday that the decision has been taken in this regard 6 months ago.

“It has been decided at the Core Committee meeting to replace heads of various Boards and Corporations who are serving in their posts for over one and a half years to give an opportunity for others,” Bommai said, adding: “Should not others get a chance?”

Yediyurappa on the other hand has just returned from his trip to London, and is totally focused on his son BJP Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra’s political career in the party.

The party had denied a ticket to him in MLC elections stating that it would not encourage family politics.

However, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani’s brother Hanumanth Nirani and former CM Jagadish Shettar’s brother Pradeep Shettar were given MLC tickets indicating that the party does not want to create another power centre within the party, say insiders.

Sources say that the party is intending to bring in new faces to get ready for the upcoming assembly elections which are less than a year away.

The party also decided to introduce 10 new faces in the cabinet and show doors to non-performers.