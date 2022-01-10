K’taka BJP chief Kateel tests positive for Covid



Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday announced that he tested positive for Covid and requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested immediately.

Kateel has stated that his health condition is stable and he is asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, 15 police officers attached to the Central Crime Branch have also tested positive for Covid. As many as 42 police officers tested positive for Covid on Sunday. All police officers are being advised to undergo Covid tests.

The infected policemen have been quarantined for treatment

In another incident, as many as 13 students staying at a girl’s hostel run by the Minority Welfare department tested positive for Covid in Dharwad city of north Karnataka. The authorities have sealed the hostel and have conducted tests on all 71 hostel inmates.

Some of the students have been admitted to a Covid Care Centre and some are quarantined at the hostel. The authorities are also conducting Covid tests in all hostels, especially those run by the Minority Welfare department.