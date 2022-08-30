K’taka BJP files complaint against litterateur for ‘insulting’ national anthem



Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has lodged a complaint against litterateur Baraguru Ramachandrappa with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy for allegedly insulting the national anthem in his novel.

The complaint in this regard was filed by BJP MLCs N. Ravikumar and Chalawadi Narayanaswamy.

Ravikumar stated that Baraguru Ramachandrappa in his novel “Bharatanagari” has insulted the national anthem.

“The novel was written in 2016 and depicts the national anthem in a bad light,” he claimed.

“The novel had described India as a static country. Ramachandrappa had used very harsh words while describing the nation,” the BJP MLC said.

“It is a matter of humiliation,” he said, adding that the insult to the national anthem and the Tricolor cannot be tolerated.

“Ramachandrappa was holding a key position in an Academy in 2016 when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister. Why did Siddaramaiah, a hyper sensitive person, not initiated action against him? Or had he just turned a blind eye in acceptance to what was said about the national anthem?,” Ravikumar said.

The BJP leaders have sought immediate legal action on Ramachandrappa and imposition of ban on the novel.

Ramachandrappa was targeted by the ruling BJP at the time of textbook revision controversy. The saffron party blamed him for glorification of Muslim rulers especially Tipu Sultan and wilfully neglecting the Hindu kings and freedom fighers.

Like this: Like Loading...