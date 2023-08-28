K’taka BJP leader’s reference to Shivaji’s contributions sparks row

Former minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa sparked a row on Monday while referring to the contributions made by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,

Bagalkot: Former minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa sparked a row on Monday while referring to the contributions made by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,

He made the remarks at Bagalkot while referring to the contributions made by the Marathi warrior king.

Recently, the civic authorities in Bagalkot had removed a statue of Shivaji that was installed by some activists, citing that due permission was not obtained to put up the statue.

Condemning the move by the Congress government, Eshwarappa said that if not for Shivaji, “we all would have been cut”, as he made a gesture with his hands.

The Congress leaders are under an illusion that by insulting those who made sacrifices for the country, they could get the votes of the minority community, Eshwarappa said.

“The Congress government is supporting anti-nationals. Why was the Shivaji statue removed within two days of its installation? One of the Congress ministers had even threatened the SP and DC to remove the statue of Shivaji,” Eshwarappa claimed.

“The act of removing Shivaji’s statue is just not an insult to Bagalkot, but it is an insult to the whole Hindu community. But they (Congress) will suffer for their deeds in the future. If not for Shivaji Maharaj, people like you and I would not have existed. Everyone would have been cut,” he said.

Eshwarappa also challenged the authorities to book a case against him for his “cut” reference.

“It is only because of Shivaji Maharaj that we are having identity as Hindus,” he added.

The gesture and the remarks of Eshwarappa have been condemned by some political thinkers.

