K’taka BJP passes resolutions to enact laws to ban Love Jihad, cow slaughter

Belagavi (Karnataka): The executive committee of Karnataka BJP on Saturday passed two resolutions — to introduce laws to ban cow slaughter and ‘Love Jihad’ in the state as early as possible.

Speaking to reporters after the state executive committee meeting here, BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “Keeping in view our firm commitment to protect our culture and Indianness, the committee has passed these two resolutions unanimously.”

In response to a question, Kateel said that the two separate bills to ban cow slaughter and Love Jihad are most likely to be placed in the forthcoming legislative session itself. A week-long legislative session is slated to start from Monday.

Kateel further contended that Hindu women are being lured in the name of love and are forced to convert to other religions. “We want this to stop. Therefore, we will bring the most stringent law to ban Love Jihad (banning conversions in interfaith marriages),” he said.

He further said that cow is no less than a mother to the Hindus, and the BJP can’t keep its eyes closed when thousands of cows are slaughtered in the state.

Earlier in the day, addressing the executive committee meeting, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa too had announced that the ruling party is ready to bring these two laws in the upcoming legislative session.

He said that in his 16-month tenure as the CM, he has steadfastly tried his best to implement various programmes based on the party's ideologies. "I have remained faithful to the party's ideology and never deviated from it," he said.




