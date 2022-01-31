K’taka BPO staffer files complaint after finding his pvt video on porn sites



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) Police have lodged a complaint from a BPO staffer regarding the uploading of his private video with his girlfriend on various porn sites in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

The complainant and his girlfriend had spent time in a hotel in Bengaluru some time ago. The miscreants managed to record their private moments and uploaded the video on various pornographic sites.

The youth had found his own video after visiting a porn site and when he surfed further, he found his videos in other porn sites as well. However, the faces of the complainant and his girlfriend are blurred in the uploaded videos.

The complainant had identified his birthmark on the chest and has lodged the complaint. However, the police said that the video had been shot from different angles and they suspect that it was not shot through secret cameras. However, as the investigation progresses, the truth will come out, police said.

The CEN Crime police have taken the case for investigation against unidentified miscreants. The police have also questioned the staff of the hotel and recorded their statements. Further investigation is on.