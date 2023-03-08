K’taka bribe case: Accused BJP MLA likely to appear before Lokayukta today

Accused BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency, Madal Virupakshappa is likely to appear before the Lokayukta officers in connection with the alleged bribe for tender scam on Wednesday in Bengaluru.



Sources in Lokayukta have prepared a questionnaire for the BJP MLA, who is the prime accused in the case. He is supposed to appear before the officers within 48 hours after getting the order copy. The High Court granted him interim bail on Wednesday.

The Lokayukta officers served him notice after he obtained bail. The investigation officers will question him based on the information revealed by his son Prashanth Madal, who was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta sleuths while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe. The authorities will also record his statement.

Meanwhile, the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru has objected to the immediate posting of the interim anticipatory bail application of Madal Virupakshappa and expressed serious concern.

In a letter to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, the President of the Advocates’ Association, Vivek Subba Reddy stated that the usual practice in the High Court of Karnataka is that new matters like anticipatory bail take several days and weeks for posting.

But, VIP matters are entertained overnight. This practice would lead to the common man losing faith in the judicial system. It is of utmost importance that the MLA also should be treated as a common man, the letter said.

The letter also urged that the association appeals to the Chief Justice of Karnataka to direct the registry to post all anticipatory bail matters in one day, so that the common man is treated as VIP.

