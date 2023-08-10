K’taka Cabinet drops Covid protocol violation cases against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to drop cases lodged against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar for allegedly violating the Covid protocol during the Mekedatu Padaytra last year.

Speaking to reporters here after the Cabinet meeting, Karnataka Minister for Law H.K. Patil said on Thursday that a decision had been taken to drop the cases lodged against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, his brother D.K. Suresh and other Congress leaders during the Mekedatu Padaytra.

The nine criminal cases lodged against them in various police stations of Ramanagara district would be dropped from prosecution.

The Mekedatu Padayatra was undertaken by Congress leaders under the leadership of Shivakumar demanding immediate commencement of the Mekedatu project to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding regions.

The procession was taken at the height of the Covid pandemic.

In another major decision, the state cabinet has consented to the Karnataka Cyber Security Policy for 2023-24.

Patil said the number of cyber crimes in the state is increasing and the new policy would be brought to ensure cyber security and ensure the protection of data.

The prevention of cybercrime and awareness in this regard are the objectives, he said.

The Cabinet also agreed to the revised estimate of Rs 187 crore for the 325 bedded Super Speciality Hospital in Belagavi. It was also agreed to provide Rs 47.41 crore to start an MRI Scanning facility in five district hospitals.

