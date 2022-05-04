K’taka cabinet rejig exercise shifts to Delhi, CM Bommai relieved



Bengaluru: The BJP will take a decision on the long-pending cabinet rejig in Karnataka within a week of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return from his foreign trip.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, a relieved Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Union Minister Amit Shah had told him that he would discuss the matter in Delhi.

Amit Shah had categorically asked Bommai to leave the matter of cabinet expansion to the high command. Sources said that Amit Shah comforted Bommai on questions being raised on his (Bommai) leadership. Shah had asked Bommai to ‘just focus on work’, sources said.

Chief Minister Bommai’s body language seemed to be hinting a relief after the visit of Amit Shah. State Party President Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa have vehemently defended the leadership of Bommai and stated that there was no change of leadership in the state.

Bommai clarified that the creation of the post of Deputy Chief Minister in Karnataka was a creation of the media.

Party sources said that Amit Shah, who discussed the matter in detail in the core committee meeting of the party during his visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday, has asked CM Bommai to focus on governance.

High Command is likely to induct at least 10 new faces into the state cabinet and drop about five senior cabinet ministers. It is not decided yet whether there will be cabinet expansion and overhaul like Gujarat.