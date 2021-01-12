Spread the love



















K’taka Cabinet will be expanded tomorrow : CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, (UNI): The much awaited Karnataka Cabinet expansion and reshuffle will take place tomorrow after 1600 hrs, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced here on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen here, he however, held back the names of the new incumbents, saying that he will announce the names and convey to the newly selected, the timing for

the swearing in ceremony.

“Don’t believe in the probable names appearing in the electronic media. I will announce the

names by this evening and they will take oath tomorrow after ‘Amavasya’ at 1600 hrs, he added.