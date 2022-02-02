K’taka clears 88 projects worth over Rs 2,367.99cr



Bengaluru: Giving a big push to growth, the Karnataka industries department has approved 88 industrial projects worth Rs 2,367.99 crore that is expected to generate jobs for over 10,904 people in the state, Murugesh R Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries said on Wednesday.

The 129th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Nirani cleared the projects on Tuesday evening.

The committee has considered and approved 7 important large and medium size industrial projects with investment of more than Rs 50 crore. These projects worth Rs 799.1 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,237 people in the state.

Also, at the 129th SLSWCC meeting, 78 new projects with investment of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. And these projects worth Rs 1431.74 crore would generate jobs for 7,667 people in the state.

Three more projects worth Rs 137.15 crore investments were also approved. Total 88 projects with investments of Rs 2,367.99 crore with employment potential for 10,904 people were cleared.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce Gunjan Krishna and senior officials of KIADB various departments attended the meeting.