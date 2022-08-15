K’taka CM announces govt job for a member of martyr’s family



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a government job for the member of a martyr’s family during his Independence Day address.

“Soldiers pledge their lives to protect the country. In case of death of soldiers hailing from the state while serving in Indian armed forces, in order to give security to their families, one of the members of the martyr’s family will get a government job on compassionate grounds,” CM Bommai stated.

Bommai made the announcement while delivering his key-note address in the function organized at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru to celebrate freedom.

He also announced the construction of 100 per cent toilets at a cost of Rs 250 crore in all schools and colleges of the state. He assured that 4,050 Anganwadi centers will be opened in the state through which 16 lakh children will be given nutritious food.

He claimed that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has been successful and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation to a strong country for the next 25 years. “In the country the Tricolour is being hoisted on 40 crore houses and in Karnataka the national flag is being hoisted on 1.25 crore houses,” he said.

“The occasion must be celebrated unitedly. There should not be any dispute regarding hoisting of Tricolour. We are one under the national flag. Under the Indian flag we are all children of Bharat mata,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...