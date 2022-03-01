K’taka CM announces hydro power project along NH



Belagavi (Karnataka): The Jal Shakti (Hydro Power) project to produce electricity from the water flowing along the National Highway from Kittur to Belagavi in Karnataka that reaches up to the Maharashtra border, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Monday.

The project envisages to tap the rain water along the National Highways by channelising the water and building small water bodies to generate power.

It would be implemented across the state in the coming days, said the Chief Minister.

He was speaking at a function to lay the foundation stone for construction of five National Highways for the length of 238 km at a cost of Rs 3,972 crore by the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH).

A new dimension for development would be added by implementing the Jal Shakti project along all the highways in the state, Bommai said.

Further, the Chief Minister urged Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for speedy completion of the Ring Road in Belagavi and other cities of the state.

“Nitin Gadkari has drawn up a novel project linking the Pilgrim Centres of Maharashtra including Pandharpur and Shirdi with Pilgrim Centres of Karnataka like Badami, Pattadakal,” Bommai said.

He lauded the efforts of MPs from Karnataka for their “relentless” efforts to develop many NHs in the State. He made special mention of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi in this regard.

Bommai also assured that the state government would provide GST exemption for development of Highways, Ring Roads and acquisition of lands for the projects. “We will ensure complete cooperation for the projects,” he asserted.

“Belagavi would witness a revolution in road connectivity with the 4 National Highway projects. Gadakari has shown how to mobilise resources for major projects and how to implement infrastructure projects,” the Chief Minister said, recalling how Gadkari had earlier as the PWD minister of Maharashtra had drawn “national attention” by building more than 58 Road Over Bridges in quick time.

Over 5,000 km of NHs have been developed in the state since Gadkari assumed the charge MoRTH, Bommai said.

Gadkari laid the foundation stone for five National Highway projects which include –Belagavi-Sankeshwar bypass, Sankeshwar bypass upto Maharashtra border, Chorla-Jamboki-Belagavi, Vijayapura-Muragundi(NH 548B), Siddapura-Vijayapura(NH 561A).

Muzrai and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle and PWD Minister C.C. Patil were also present on the occasion.