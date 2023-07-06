K’taka CM asks ministers to visit rain-affected coastal region

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked the district in-charge ministers to visit rain-affected areas of the coastal region of the state.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi have suffered heavy losses due to incessant rains.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the officers to take up relief measures in the districts.

District in-charge ministers Dinesh Gundurao, Laxmi Hebbalkar and Mankal Vaidya have also been directed to take up spot visits in the rain-affected areas.

The CM had taken information from the Chief Secretary on the situation and gave directions for quick relief action.

Heavy rains in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada have thrown life out of gear.

Several houses are damaged and two deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours. The authorities have provided Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased persons.

The roof of a school building has collapsed due to heavy rains and speedy winds.

Authorities have declared a holiday for the schools and colleges on Thursday.

Sources explain that about 30 houses have collapsed and more than 200 electric polls have been uprooted in Dakshina Kannada district.

