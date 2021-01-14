Spread the love



















K’taka CM B S Yediyurappa inaugurates Namma Metro route

Bengaluru, (UNI): Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the much-delayed 6-km stretch of the Namma Metro Phase-2 section, by flagging off the train, here on Thursday evening.

Speaking after the event, Chief Minister said that his government would accord a highpriority for the over-all development of the city by improving infrastructure facilities to improve the ease of life in the IT city.

The inauguration of the Metro extension line is a step towards the goals of Bengaluru Mission 2022 to enable faster commute and smart mobility options in the city.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda, Deputy Chief minister Govinda Karajol, and other ministers, including R Ashok, B Basavaraj, and Lok Sabha Member P C Mohan were present on the occasion.

The extension is 6 km-long elevated metro at the southern end of the currently operational 24.2 km long green (north-south) line. With this extension, N-S corridor will become 30.2 km long.

The Elevated portion comprises 213 spans. The work involves 1032 piles, 223 Piers and 1998 segments for superstructure and 665 NOs of girders in stations.