K’taka CM Bommai announces portal for adoption of stray dogs

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced to set up an online portal to facilitate the adoption of stray dogs in the state.

“For nursing and caring of street dogs, a software will be developed to help the public. Through this online portal, the animal lovers can register their names for adoption of dogs,” he said as part of his budget speech in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Bommai also announced Rs 5 crore grant for development of Mudhol Hound canine breed, recognised by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (ICAR). Recognised globally, the breed has the distinction of being inducted into the Indian Army.

Bommai also assured that to prevent cruelty on animals, the Animal Welfare Board will be granted Rs 5 crore. He also announced establishment of mobile clinics to treat injured and abandoned animals in Bengaluru.

An avid animal lover himself, Bommai was in tears while carrying out the final rites of his favourite dog when he was serving as the Home Minister.

He had become emotional after watching ‘777 Charlie’ and wept while talking to the media remembering his favourite dog, after assuming the CM’s post.

