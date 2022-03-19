K’taka CM Bommai bats for inclusion of Bhagavd Gita in syllabus



Yadgir, (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the Bhagavd Gita should form a part of the school syllabus.

The matter has been discussed in Gujarat only on Friday. “Our education minister has been discussing about inclusion of the Bhagavd Gita in the syllabus. After getting information from the education department in this regard, a decision will be taken on it,” he explained.

Asked whether Bhagavad Gita would teach moral lessons, he retorted that if not for Bhagavad Gita, which other scripture can teach morals to children.

In this competitive age, children need moral education said CM Bommai and asked not to create unnecessary confusion in this regard.

If Bhagavad Gita is made part of the syllabus, it will help children with intelligence, he maintained.

On Friday, Education Minister B.C. Nagesh stated that a decision on mandating the teachings of Bhagavad Gita to school children will be taken after consulting Chief Minister Bommai.

Minister Nagesh stated that the demand is growing for inclusion of moral science into the syllabus of children as it has a good impact. In Gujarat, they are planning to implement it in three phases.

Former Union Minister for External Affairs S.M. Krishna used to say that he reads Bhagavad Gita every day for strength. In this country, all tall leaders, elders who have thought about the nation have talked highly about Bhagavad Gita, Minister Nagesh stated.

Mahatma Gandhi in his autobiography has written that his mother’s teachings on Ramayana and Mahabharath during his childhood helped him evolve as a truthful person. He also said that Satya Harishchandra enactment also influenced him to be truthful, Minister Nagesh explained.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani stated that Bhagavad Gita has human values and children need to learn about those values. The government of Gujarat has taken a decision to add Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus and a decision should be taken in Karnataka also to introduce Bhagavad Gita to children, he said.

However, D.K. Shivakumar, State Congress President has stated that there are lessons on Ramayan, Bhagavad Gita and other religious holy books in the syllabus. There is no necessity to glorify anything now, he opined.