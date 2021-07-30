Spread the love



















K’taka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah



New Delhi: Newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Friday afternoon met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union Ministers and BJP chief J.P Nadda.

Bommai is likely to discuss Karnataka cabinet expansion with the BJP central leadership.

After meeting with Bommai, Shah tweeted, “Met the Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Bommai Ji. My best wishes to him and his team in taking the state to newer heights.”

Party sources claimed that Shah and Bommai also discussed Karnataka cabinet expansion.

After reaching Delhi in the morning, Bommai first met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh later tweeted, “Met with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai today. I conveyed my best wishes to him for a successful tenure ahead.”

“Met with the Hon’ble Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh Ji at New Delhi and talked over aspects of Development,” Bommai also tweeted.

Bommai, meanwhile, also met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“The new Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Bommai ji paid a visit to my Parliament office today. Congratulated him with a sweet laddu and gave best wishes for a fruitful tenure. Later, took him to meet Speaker Om Birla ji,” Joshi tweeted.

Bommai and Shekhawat discussed various water projects related to the state.

Sources said it is a courtesy visit to the national capital during which Bommai will discuss his cabinet expansion with the central leadership.

“During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Bommai is also likely to discuss issues concerning the development and Covid situation in the state,” sources said.

This is the first visit of Bommai to Delhi after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He was elected leader of the BJP Legislative party after former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa resigned on July 26.

Like this: Like Loading...