K’taka CM Bommai orders probe into voter data theft scam

K’taka CM orders probe into voter data theft scam

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that he will order a comprehensive probe into the alleged voters’ data theft scandal and maintained that the Congress’ demand for him to resign was “ridiculous”.

Reacting to the party’s allegations of stealing voters’ data for political gains, Bommai said that Congress has gone bankrupt with ideas.

“Let the truth come out. I am handing over the case for a comprehensive probe. Right from the first direction of the Election Commission, everything will be probed,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Election Commission will give responsibility to undertake a sweep programme for local organisations and BBMP.

In turn they will hand over the work to NGOs and this is not the first time that NGOs are given such work. It was also given in during the tenure of Congress in 2018.

Regarding the demands of his resignation, Bommai stated that if that was the case, the Congress Chief Ministers should have tendered their resignations thrice.

“This is a baseless allegation,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation met the Commissioner of Bengaluru Pratap Reddy and submitted a complaint against Bommai and others regarding the scandal.

The Congress has alleged that the ruling BJP government is stealing the data of voters and indulging in election fraud through a private agency.

The party accused Chief Minister Bommai, BBMP Special Commissioner Tushar Girinath and the Election Commission of operating as one team to steal voters’ data.

It further charged that the BJP workers in the state have been roped in to manipulate electoral rolls.

The BJP workers have been hired on contract basis by a private agency, given identity cards by the authorities to carry out the fraud, according to the BJP.