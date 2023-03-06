K’taka CM Bommai says Siddaramaiah set ‘targets’ to ministers

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said opposition leader Siddaramaiah during his tenure as the CM, had set ‘targets’ for his ministers in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Bommai reacted to the questions on the bandh call given by the Congress in the backdrop of Lokayukta trap case in which BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa is the prime accused. He said, “Congress is mired in corruption”.

“Siddaramaiah gave targets to all ministers. You can ask M.B. Patil, K.J. George, H.C. Mahadevappa (all former ministers in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government). Ask them what was the ‘target’ given to them?” Bommai charged.

“There are scandals by the Congress government. The Congress party itself is vanishing. By giving a bandh call, they are planning to revive their political future. They will not get any response from the public,” he said.

Bommai further stated, “If anyone gives a bandh call, they should be clean handed. Then they have a response. These people (Congress) have not left anything. They have not even spared beds and pillows, biscuits and coffee (referring to funds allotted to procure them). From small schemes to irrigation projects, they have practiced corruption.

“The hands of Congress leaders are tainted with corruption. People have seen their games. People know that whether they are Satya Harishchandras (a legendary king known to keep his word no matter what)… The field is ready for elections by May this year. People will decide,” he said.

Answering a question on the inauguration of Shivaji statue twice, Bommai said, “It is ridiculous. The fort belongs to the government and during the tenure of B.S Yediyurappa, funds were allocated. After the official inauguration, only for the purpose of false prestige, the Congress has held the inauguration ceremony again. They should not practice politics in the name of patriots and national heroes who fought for freedom.”

