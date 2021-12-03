K’taka CM Bommai to chair high-level meeting on Omicron



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair a high-level committee meeting with experts and senior officers on Friday afternoon in the wake of detection of the country’s first case of Omicron virus in Bengaluru.

“The meeting would discuss the measures to prevent the spread of new variants of Covid and the strategies to control it. The issue would be discussed with experts of the union government as well. Action would be taken to formulate new guidelines,” Bommai said.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar has also scheduled several meetings on Friday morning, to discuss the situation in the state, ahead of the high level meeting.

He will also holding a meeting with the Managing Director of Bharat Biotech at 12 p.m.

The officials and heads of eight government departments, nodal officers and experts are attending the meeting to discuss the new situation in the state and also to formulate regulations, precautionary measures and steps to contain the infection of the new strain.

Health Minister, Revenue Minister, Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, BBMP Chief Commissioner, Commissioner of Health department, Chief Secretary Revenue Department (Disaster Management), Secretary Medical Education Department, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Department and designated Covid-19 nodal officer for Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Commissioner Health department, Dr Arundhati Chandrashekar, Mission Director for National Health Mission (NHM) and Director for Medical Education department have been invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, health department officials have heaved a sigh of relief after genome sequencing test results of nursing students affected with Covid-19, came out negative.