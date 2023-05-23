K’taka CM congratulates Govindaraj on his election as FIBA Asia president

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday congratulated Dr K. Govindaraj for being elected as the President of International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Asia.



“It is the first time a Kannadiga has been elected for the prestigious position and it is a pride moment for the state,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Govindaraj is a Congress MLC. He is the President of Basketball Federation of India and also President of Karnataka Olympic Association. Govindaraj was unanimously nominated to take over as President of FIBA Asia.

This is the first time that an Indian has been nominated as the President of FIBA Asia. The nomination was ratified at the FIBA Asia Congress making Govindaraj, the first Indian to lead the International Basketball Federation in Asia, which includes 44 countries.

Karnataka former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated earlier after his nomination to the coveted post that Karnataka will become the Basketball headquarters of the country. “Now an Indian and Kannadiga has taken the highest office for basketball in Asia. China too will report to him now,” he stated.

Govindaraj has replaced Qatar’s Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani, who was serving his fourth five-year term as head of FIBA Asia since 2002.

After confirmation of the post, Govindraj had stated that it’s an honour for the entire Indian sports fraternity to get an opportunity and responsibility to be at the helm of affairs of Asian basketball, and help develop basketball in Asia.

