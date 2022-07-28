K’taka CM hands over cheque of Rs 25L to kin of slain BJP worker



Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday handed over a Rs 25 lakh cheque to Praveen Nettaru’s family. He said that all efforts will be made to solve the murder case.

Bommai was speaking to the media after visiting slain BJP member Praveen Nettaru’s residence here and offering condolences to the family. BJYM leader Praveen Neytaru was murdered on Tuesday night.

Praveen was the sole breadwinner of his family and his small shop was their only source of income. While Rs 25 lakh has been provided from the state government relief fund, the Bharatiya Janata Party has given Rs 25 lakh as compensation.

Praveen’s family have been assured all cooperation by the party and the government.

“Praveen’s soul will find peace only when the murderers are punished. Praveen’s family also said the same thing.This should never happen to anyone again, they requested to take strict action against the organizations behind this.Punishment for those responsible will be definitely given,” Bommai said.

The chief minister arrived in Mangalore on Thursday afternoon. Earlier, the government decided to cancel the celebrations organised on the first anniversary of the Bommai government. The chief minister opined that Praveen’s murder was a premeditated act.

Condemning the murder of Praveen, the chief minister said such incidents have been going on in this part for the past ten years because of the support of anti-social forces.

“We are not treating this as a case of murder. It is considered a planned act of terrorism to tear apart the country.An investigation has begun. The accused may have crossed state borders. All these dimensions are being investigated.

Some have been taken into custody and the investigation will continue based on the information received from them. We are confident that the accused will be arrested very soon,” Bommai said.

Bommai said that steps have been initiated to ban PFI.

“Such atrocities have taken place in various states of India.”

He expressed confidence that the central government will take appropriate action at the country level.

