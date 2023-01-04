K’taka CM is a puppy in front of PM, says opposition leader

Bengaluru: As Karnataka inches closer to the Assembly elections, a war of words has begun between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was like a “puppy” in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to this statement, Bommai on Wednesday said that the choice of words by Siddaramaiah reflects on his personality. “I don’t mind being called one. The dog is known for loyalty. I am working with loyalty for the people,” he underlined.

Siddaramaiah while addressing a public meeting in Vijayanagara district had launched an attack on Bommai by stating that he shivered in front of Modi. He challenged Bommai to get the state’s pending dues cleared by the Union government.

“If you (Bommai) have guts and strength, why are you like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi?” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah had also slammed Union Finance Minister Sitharaman for refusing to provide grants to the state. “The interim report of 15th Finance Commission had recommended giving Rs 5,495 crore as a special grant to Karnataka.”

But Nirmala Sitharaman, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, has refused permission and asked the commission to remove the recommendation from its final report.

There are 25 BJP MPs from the state. If Bommai had strength and guts, he should have got Rs 5,495 crore grant from the Centre for Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said.

Bommai reacting to this maintained that people would give Siddaramaiah a befitting reply in the elections. “Dogs are animals known for their loyalty. I take this quality and work loyally for people,” he said.

“I can’t indulge in dividing society like he (Siddaramaiah) did. In the name of popular schemes, he brought misery. We have not done this,” Bommai said.

Siddaramaiah out of fear had never gone to face then PM Manmohan Singh. He was not able to get any funds for the state. There is no contribution to the state by him, Bommai stated. He equated Modi with ‘Kamadhenu’ and listed the projects allotted by the Union government.