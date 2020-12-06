Spread the love



















K’taka CM, Kharge pay tributes to Ambedkar



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, opposition Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and others paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary on Sunday.

“Ambedkar is an ideal hero of the independent India. He was the constitutional sculptor,” said Yediyurappa after paying floral tributes to his statute at Vidhan Soudha in the city centre, marking the ‘great parinirvana day’.

Ambedkar (1891-1956) was the architect of the Indian Constitution.

State Social Welfare Minister B.R. Sreeramulu, ruling BJP’s general secretary and party’s state unit in-charge Arun Singh and others also paid homage to Ambedkar.

Kharge, a senior member of the Rajya Sabha from the southern state, also spoke on Ambedkar at a prayer meeting the opposition party’s state unit organised here.

“Ambedkar’s death anniversary day is a solemn occasion for all of us. He is more remembered on his birthday (April 14), Republic Day (January 26) and the Constitution Day (November 26). It is not enough that we remember him only 2-3 occasions. We should follow his works and ideals throughout our life,” said Kharge on the occasion.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and other party leaders also paid homage to Baba saheb and spoke on him.



