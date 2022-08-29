K’taka CM meets Yediyurappa, discusses strategy to boost party’s image



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday met his predecessor and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who has been included in the highest decision-making bodies of the party’s national unit.

Party insiders said that both leaders discussed boosting the sagging image of the ruling BJP government in the state.

BJP’s Karnataka unit is facing stiff opposition over its stand by the party over killings of Hindu activists in the state.

The reservation pangs are also back as different communities, mainly the Lingayat sub-sect Panchamasali leaders, are launching a protest.

Yediyurappa has returned to Bengaluru after the tour in New Delhi where he met all top BJP leaders.

Bommai said: “They had discussed making Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on September 2, a huge success.”

The discussion was also held on the ‘Jan Sampark’ tour which would be taken up by the BJP in Karnataka during September and October.

“It has been discussed to hold tours from six centres under the leadership of Yediyurappa, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and myself. A meeting will be held at the state level and decisions will be taken regarding the state tour,” the Chief Minister added.

He said that he had briefed Yediyurappa about the ‘Janotsav’ programme on September 8, which will be held to commemorate the completion of one year of Bommai at Chief Minister’s office.

The programme was cancelled at the last minute earlier following the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district.

Sources in the BJP revealed that the Central leadership who snubbed Yediyurappa till recently had realised that it is very difficult to fight upcoming state Assembly elections without him at the forefront.

Though, the BJP high command wanted to replace Yediyurappa, Bommai’s failure to emerge as a mass leader in the state and the unity being displayed by the warring faction of the opposition Congress in the state has compelled the Central party leadership to assuage the party’s old horse Yediyurappa.

