K’taka CM race: DKS says left decision to high command, Sonia may speak to both

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar, who is one of the top contenders for the chief ministerial post in the southern state on Wednesday, said that he has left the decision to the party high command and they will take the call.

Meanwhile, party sources indicated that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi may have a call with Shivakumar and Opposition Leader of outgoing Assembly, Siddaramaiah, on Thursday to end the suspense on the chief ministerial post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shivakumar held several meetings with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and state unit in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Speaking to media after arriving at Venugopal’s residence, the Kanakapura MLA Shivakumar said, “There is nothing to tell. We have left it to the high command. High command will take the call. I’m going for rest.”

He made the remarks after he was questioned by the media over several meetings with top Congress leaders.

Before Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah also met Venugopal on Wednesday evening.

Siddaramaiah, too, had met Rahul Gandhi earlier on Wednesday at his residence here.

According to sources, “both the leaders have been told that Sonia Gandhi is likely to have a word with them on Thursday afternoon.”

Meanwhile, another party source said that Sonia Gandhi during the party’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on May 14 last year during the dinner told the Karnataka State unit chief, “Shivakumar, you should win Karnataka this time and I am with you.”

The source added that it was Sonia Gandhi’s words that boosted Shivakumar for a better performance in the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are vying for the top post in the state.

The Congress, which registered a thumping victory in Karnataka on Saturday, had held a CLP meeting on Sunday evening in Bengaluru. They had submitted the report of the CLP meeting and voting through secret ballot to Kharge on Monday afternoon.

