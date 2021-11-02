Spread the love



















K’taka CM says he has taken bypoll defeat seriously



Mandya (Karnataka): After defeat at Hanagal assembly bypoll, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he has taken the election result very seriously. “We will do all course corrections,” he underlined.

“Elections are won and lost. During the last tenure when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, Congress won both Nanjangud and Gundlupet bypolls and lost them in the next elections. These elections are fought on particular issues at a particular time,” he said.

“We have won comprehensively in Sindgi. At Hangal, we failed to get the votes that were polled to earlier BJP candidate late C.M. Udasi. Secondly, the Congress candidate Srinivas Mane’s good work during Covid crisis and other issues since two, three years have helped him emerge victorious,” he said.

“Party workers, office bearers have worked hard. We take victory of Sindgi and loss of Hangal in the same way. We will strive to convert this loss into a victory next time. We will prepare for next general assembly elections,” he explained.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi said that, the party won’t blame EVMs for the defeat at Hangal. If BJP would have won both seats, opposition would have definitely blamed EVMs, he said.

“The verdict is not against Chief Minister Bommai nor against the administration of the BJP. The delay in selecting candidate for Hangal constituency might have cost us the seat,” he said.

