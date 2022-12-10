K’taka CM showers praises on late Congress veteran S. Nijalingappa

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday showered praises on veteran Congress leader S. Nijalingappa, former Chief Minister and ex AICC President, on his birth anniversary.

Nijalingappa laid the strong foundation for the administration and started giving pro-people governance in the State, said the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Nijalingappa here, Bommai said Nijalingappa dedicated his entire life for Kannada language and to develop Karnataka.

He practiced value-based politics and he had influence all over the country.

Nijalingappa served as member for the Constitution formation committee as well as president of All India Congress Committee and remained in the central politics for many years, Bommai said.

Administrative reforms were given importance at the time when the country was experiencing democracy. During those days, he gave pro-people governance, he said.

Bommai said Nijalingappa served the state with honesty and stressed on irrigation. The present projects in Cauvery and Krishna Basin were his creation and action plans, he added.