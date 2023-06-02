K’taka CM Siddaramaiah announces 5 guarantees as promised

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday declared that all five guarantees would be implemented within this financial year, and also announced the dates for the same.



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday declared that all five guarantees would be implemented within this financial year, and also announced the dates for the same.

He said the free bus travel scheme for women will come into effect by June 11, free power up to 200 units will be given from July; women heads will get Rs 2,000 from August and free 10 kg rice for all members of BPL card holders will be given from July 1.

Addressing a press conference after a three-hour cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah said all the schemes would be implemented without any bias of caste, religion and language for the people of Karnataka.

“The first guarantee — 200 units of free electricity — will be given to all people from July. The people need not pay for the first 200 units of electricity used in the month of July, for which the bill will be generated in August. To avoid the misuse, one years’ average consumption in the previous year is considered with 10 per cent addition,” Siddaramaiah stated. He added that the arrears will have to be paid.

The Gruha Laxmi scheme under which all women heads are given Rs 2,000 will be launched on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on August 15. The beneficiaries will have to submit an application from June 15 and July 15 through online with bank account and Aadhaar card details. From July 15 to August 15, the applications would be processed. On August 15, the scheme would be launched and it is for both APL and BPL card holders, Siddaramaiah stated.

The Annabhagya scheme under which 10 kg rice or foodgrains will be given to all members of BPL card holders from July 1. The scheme is extended to the Antyodaya card holders as well, he said.

Siddaramaiah explained that under Shakthi programme, irrespective of status including students, women can travel in state owned buses from June 11. They can travel free of cost within the state in KSRTC and city buses. This will exclude AC buses.

Under Yuva Nidhi, for those graduates, including professional courses who studied in the academic year 2022-23 and passed out, Rs 3,000 allowance for graduates and Rs 1,500 allowance for diploma holders would be given for 24 months. The applications would be invited from June 3, he said. This scheme is implemented irrespective of caste, religion and sex. The transgenders are also included.

Deputy CM D.K.Shivakumar stated that this was a historical day and Congress has kept its promises made to the people during the elections.

Like this: Like Loading...