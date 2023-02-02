K’taka CM slams Oppn for criticising union budget

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday slammed the opposition parties for criticising the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.



In a specially convened press conference, the Chief Minister stated that the opposition parties in the state are disappointed despite the central government announcing Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project.

“Bhadra project was done during the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Right from the days of former CM Nijalingappa till 2008, no one did anything about it. The opposition is claiming that the scheme is not declared as a national project. But, once the package is announced in the central budget, it is as good as declaring it to be a national project,” CM Bommai said.

The matter had been discussed in the central cabinet meeting and a decision was already taken to declare the Upper Bhadra as a national project. The central government will give funds directly to the projects of the state, he said.

He further stated that if at all a project had been given Rs 5,300 crore without any terms and conditions, it is for the Upper Bhadra project. It has empowered us. The project would be implemented speedily, he added.

This should have been welcomed by the opposition parties. It is not fair to indulge in criticism at this stage, he said. CM Bommai also stated that he will present a pro-people budget.

“We will see positive growth in the future because of the budget. The emphasis is also given to rural empowerment. Rs 70,000 crore has been earmarked for drinking water. The union government had given Rs 1 lakh crore for agriculture. Our state is also going to be benefitted from this,” CM Bommai said.

