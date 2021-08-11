Spread the love



















K’taka CM to review Covid situation in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi



Bengaluru: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases especially in Kerala bordering districts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday will chair Covid review meeting at Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Health bulletin suggested Dakshina Kannada district recorded more Covid cases than Bengaluru. The CM, after meeting with district authorities on Wednesday, would also visit Kerala border check posts on Thursday before he returns to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency here, is gearing up to prepare as many as 8,000 beds across its jurisdiction to face the possible third wave of Covid.

As many as 8 Covid centres, 4 government medical colleges, 16 government hospitals and other medical colleges are being roped in for the purpose.

BBMP is also planning to take 6,000 beds from 140 private hospitals.

Minister for Revenue, R. Ashok maintained that the private hospitals have been told to make beds available for the treatment of Covid patients as and when required.

He also stated that the government is setting up a children’s hospital in every assembly constituency in Bengaluru.

