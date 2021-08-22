Spread the love



















K’taka CM urges parents to send their children to schools



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday urged the parents to send their wards to schools which are scheduled to reopen from Monday.

“The state government has taken care to ensure the safety of the children in order to encourage them to come to schools,” he stated.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, the CM said that the state government has issued directions to reopen schools, both state-run and private.

“The schools will reopen from Monday. Along with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, I will visit the schools in Bengaluru to ensure that everything is alright,” he said.

Students should start the process of learning, which was hampered all these days due to the pandemic, he said.

“Parents should get vaccinated and monitor their children once they are back from schools. We intend to bring children back to school,” the CM said.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has also appealed to the parents to send their children to schools without any hesitation.

