K’taka CM walks to doorsteps, launches ‘Janasevaka’ project



Bengaluru: After flagging off the ‘Janasevaka’ programme at an event held on the day of ‘Kannada Rajyotsava’ at the Vidhan Soudha, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai went as a ‘Janasevaka’ (public servant) to the doorsteps of citizens in Malleshwara constituency of Bengaluru and delivered several citizen services.

This symbolic delivery of citizen services by the Chief Minister marked the beginning of the ‘Janasevaka’ project in 198 wards in 27 assembly constituencies within the BBMP limits of the city.

Bommai walked to the doorsteps of 10 selected homes and delivered Residential Certificate, Income and Caste Certificate, Khata, Widow Pension, Labour Card, Senior Citizen Card, Aadhar Card, Ayushman Health Card.

As per the earlier plan, the Chief Minister was to reach the doorsteps of the citizens on a bike. But due to the large gathering, the Chief Minister and C.N. Ashwath Narayan, MLA of the constituency and Minister for IT/BT and Higher Education, walked to the houses of the beneficiaries. As they walked, people standing on their terraces showered petals on them.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said ‘Janasevaka’ would be extended to the entire state from January 26, 2022. He added that delivery of PDS at the doorsteps of beneficiaries will also be implemented.

“The constituency of Malleshwara which already has a service-friendly system has been added one more service through this. Minister Ashwatha Narayana being pro-people and pro-active took the initiative to facilitate this service to people of the constituency,” he said.

When implemented fully, ‘Janasevaka’ will enable the delivery of over 58 services from 8 departments including Aadhar Card, Health Card, Labour Department Services, APL Ration Card, Widow Pension, BBMP Khata services, Police Verification Certificate, Old age pension, Income/Caste Certificate, Senior Citizen Card to name a few.

‘Janasevakas’ wearing specially designed T-Shirts and riding on two-wheelers will deliver the services. A fee of Rs 115 excluding service fee will be charged.

